Asaram rape case verdict: Judge reaches Jodhpur Central Jail, self-styled Godman’s supporter detained by Rajasthan cops

Jodhpur: A Jodhpur court will today give its judgment in the alleged rape case against self-styled godman Asaram. The trial court will deliver its verdict on the Jodhpur Central Jail premises, as per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court.

While the judge has already reached the jail premises, one follower of the self-styled Godman, who reached the prison with a garland, was detained by the cops in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Considering an appeal from the Jodhpur Police Commissioner, a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday ordered the trial court to deliver its verdict inside the jail premises.

Asaram was arrested from Indore and brought to Jodhpur on 1, September 2015 following a complaint of a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The girl was studying at Asaram’s ashram in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the high court’s order, the Central Jail Superintendent and the district administration have been directed to make all arrangements for proceedings inside the jail for the pronouncement of the judgment.

The Police Commissioner, anticipating a huge presence of the godman’s followers in the city on the judgment day, moved the high court to seek directions to the SC/ST cases trial court for pronouncing the judgment inside the jail. He also feared that the followers could indulge in vandalism and arson after the verdict.

The final arguments in the case were completed in the court of SC/ST Cases Special Judge Madhu Sudan Sharma on April 7.