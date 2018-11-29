Arvind Saxena takes oath as UPSC Chairman

New Delhi: Arvind Saxena has been sworn in as the Chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The Oath of Office and Secrecy was administered by Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Joshi, senior most Member of the Commission, at a ceremony here today.

Saxena joined the Commission as Member on May 8, 2015, and was later on appointed to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, UPSC on June 20, 2018.

A student of Civil Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and M.Tech. in Systems Management from IIT, New Delhi, Saxena was selected for the Civil Services and joined the Indian Postal Service in 1978.

In 1988, he left the Indian Postal Service to join the Research & Analysis Wing of the Cabinet Secretariat, where he specialised in the study of strategic developments in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, China and Pakistan.

Saxena is a recipient of awards for Meritorious Services (2005) and Distinguished Services (2012), conferred by the Prime Minister, in recognition of his exemplary work and unblemished service record in the R&AW.