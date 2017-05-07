Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal took 2 crore from Satyendar Jain, alleges Kapil Mishra

Pragativadi News Service
Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi’s sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra made a shocking revelation on Sunday, claiming that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain give Rs 2 crore in cash to party Chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP called for police action against the Chief Minister, while the Congress said for a CBI investigation, sources said.

However, AAP has called Mishra’s allegations “absurd” and “baseless”, pointing out that he has offered no evidence of his allegations.

Mishra said he had met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday morning and revealed all to him.

