Arvind Kejriwal laundered money, Alleges sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that party leaders close to chief Arvind Kejriwal concealed donations from the public, lied to the Election Commission (EC) and laundered money using Hawala transactions and shell companies.

Meanwhile, Kapil Mishra falls unconscious immediately after his press conference on revelations on AAP’s finances, on 5th day of hunger strike.

He alleged a huge discrepancy in 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 between the amounts AAP has in the bank, what it declared to the EC and what it made public on its website.

Mishra’s first shocking allegations came exactly a week ago, when he claimed to have witnessed Delhi chief minister Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore from another party member.

