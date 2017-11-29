Arunachal’s Siang river turns black, authorities blame China

Guwahati: Panic triggered people of Arunachal Pradesh after the Siang River that is considered as the lifeline of the state turned black.

The authorities of East Siang district have been concerned as the water of the river is not deem fit for consumption as it contains heavy slag.

“The water can’t be used for any purpose because it contains a cement-like thick material. A lot of fish died one-and-half months ago,” said the district deputy commissioner Tamyo Tatak.

He also told that in the last year’s monsoon season, the river turned dark and the authorities thought it was because of the mud that has been flowing in the river.

The samples of river water have been collected by the water commission and they are eyeing China as the prime suspect, Tatak said.

“It seems that some major cement work is on in the upper reaches of the river in China … maybe China is carrying out some deep water boring work. What else could be the reason for such a big river, which becomes the Brahmaputra, remaining black in colour for nearly two months,” Tatak said.

Siang is the constituent river of the Brahmaputra which flows from a 1,600 kilometre stretch in southern Tibet, known as Yarlung Tsangpo or Yarlung Zangbo before it enters Indian Territory.

Although China has denied the allegations of having any plans to divert river water India fears that Beijing is planning to dig a 1000-kilometre tunnel to divert the Yarlung Tsangpo river from Tibet to Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang.