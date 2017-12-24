Headlines

Arunachal Pradesh by-polls results: BJP wins both seats

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the by-polls to Likabali and Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat. Counting for the by-polls of two Assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh began at 8 am today. The BJP and Congress are main contenders in the election.

The by-polls were held on Thursday, December 21. Over 68.5% electors cast their votes with Pakke-Kessang recording 86% voter turnout and Likabali 51% voter turnout.

The Likabali Assembly seat fell vacant after state Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena died on September 4, 2017.

The Pakke-Kessang seat fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared the election of Kameng Dolo in March 2014 ‘null and void’ in response to an election petition filed by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly. Pakke-Kessang has 7,455 voters including 3,943 women, while Likabali has 10,608 electorates including 5,331 women voters.

