Arunachal Pradesh CM suspended by his own party

Itanagar: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) late on Thursday night temporarily suspended Chief Minister(CM) Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein and five other legislators from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.
The five other MLAs were Jambey Tashi (Lumla), Passang Dorjee Sona (Mechuka), Chow Tewa Mein (Chowkham), Zingnu Namchom (Namsai) and Kamlung Mossang (Miao).
In an order issued by PPA president Kafia Bengia on Thursday, the party has categorically announced that Pema Khandu is no longer the leader of the legislature party and cannot exercise any of the powers bestowed to him as the leader of the legislature party. Bengia has also directed party MLAs and PPA functionaries not to attend any meeting called by Khandu, and said any member failing to comply with the order will have to face disciplinary action.
Bengia, in a letter to assembly speaker T Norbu Thongdok has requested to declare the suspended MLAs as unattached members of the House and arrange separate sitting for them. He also requested the Speaker to communicate the development to the governor.