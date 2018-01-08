Arunachal incident resolved: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: The transgression incident in Arunachal Pradesh, where Chinese workers entered Indian Territory constructing a track, has been resolved, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Monday.

General Rawat said that there was a major reduction in the number of Chinese troops in the Doklam area.

Speaking to media persons, the Army Chief said the “Tuting incident has been resolved”.

General Rawat said a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) took place “two days back” on the issue.

Talking about the situation along the India-China border in Sikkim sector, where the two countries were involved in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam, he said there was a major reduction in the number of troops on the Chinese side.

A Chinese road construction party entered Indian Territory on December 26, 2017, and were constructing a track, around two kilometres away from the nearest Indo-Tibetan Border Police post.

An almost 600-metre-long and 12-feet wide track was constructed on the Indian Territory when the Chinese party was stopped.

Indian troops pushed back the labourers and seized their equipment.

The incident came nearly four months after the end of the Dokalam standoff that went on from June 16 to August 28, 2017.