Arun Jaitley’s second defamation case for 10 crore against Arvind Kejriwal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: In more trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has filed a second defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal for Rs 10 crore after being called a “crook” in court by his lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

Jethmalani had used the word “crook” against the Finance Minister during his cross-examination before a Joint Registrar.

Jaitley had then asked if the slur had been “authorised” for use by the Chief Minister. When Jethmalani said it had, the Finance Minister said he could seek “aggravated damages.”

The Delhi High Court said the use of a “scandalous” word ‘crook’ by Kejriwal’s lawyer Ram Jethmalani against the Union Finance Minister during the latter’s cross-examination in a defamation case cannot be allowed.

In December 2015, Jaitley filed a civil defamation case against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai, claiming they made “false and defamatory” statements for alleged corruption in the Delhi District Cricket Association, there by harming the Minister’s reputation.

Jaitley has sought Rs 10 crore in damages.

