Arun Jaitley targets Cong on Rafale judgment

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has launched a scathing attack on the Congress for questioning the Rafale fighter jet the deal.

Jaitley accused the Congress of lying over the jet deal. The minister said falsehood has a very short life span and added that it lasted for a few months in this matter.

Jaitley’s comments came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the pleas challenging Rafale deal saying there was no reason for a court monitored investigation.

He said falsehood lowers the credibility of its creator. Jaitley said the deal had protected both security and commercial interest of India.