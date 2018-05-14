Arun Jaitley successfully undergoes kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi today was successful, the hospital informed adding that both the recipient and his donor were recovering.

“Arun Jaitley underwent renal transplant surgery today at AIIMS Delhi. The surgery has been successful. Both the minister and donor are stable and recovering well”, said AIIMS authorities.

AIIMS sources maintained that the minister had been admitted to the hospital on Saturday and was taken to the operation theatre at 8 am. According to sources, nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria of Apollo Hospital — the brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, a family friend — was part of the team performing the transplant.

The minister, who was suffering from a kidney ailment, has been undergoing dialysis for the last one month. The dialysis, doctors said, was necessitated to ensure that the build-up of wastes and toxins within the body was effectively removed.

Initially, doctors said, the surgery had been planned for April. However, the plan had to be aborted since his “chemical parameters”, particularly his existing diabetes made doctors decide to delay the surgery.

Jaitley had confirmed his illness in a tweet on April 6 and said, “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted,” he had tweeted.