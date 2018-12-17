Arun Jaitley: No match to Modi as the next PM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has asserted that there is no competition to Narendra Modi as the next Prime Minister.

He slammed the opposition for not putting forth a prime ministerial candidate yet.

Jaitley said the time has come to publicise Modi government’s work at all levels.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers meet here on Monday he said in the present political scenario there is no comparison or competition to Narendra Modi as prime minister.

Jaitley said the opposition should at first sort out their leadership issues and project the leader.