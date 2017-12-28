Headlines

Arrested Maoist commits suicide on SP office premises in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoist

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, one of the 12 Maoists who were arrested by the Malkangiri police yesterday was found hanging inside a bathroom on the premises of Superintendent of Police (SP) office this morning.

The deceased Maoist has been identified as Soma Kabasi.

“While the police was taking the 12 Maoists to a court, Kabasi sought permission to go to the bathroom but didn’t return after a considerable time. When police broke open the bathroom, he was found hanging. Investigation is on to find out the reason behind his suicide,” said Malkangir SP Jagmohan Meena.

Later, after a post mortem, the body was handed over to family members of Kabasi.

He was involved in the murder of Muya Kabasi of Chandraguda village, informed police.

The Maoists were arrested from their respective jungle dens and houses during joint combing operations in Kalimela, Mathili and Chitrakonda areas yesterday. Most of the arrested members of the outlawed group are said to be hardcore militias.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
995
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark
Odia film industry Odia film industry
937
Entertainment

Flash back of Odia film industry 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top