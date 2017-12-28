Arrested Maoist commits suicide on SP office premises in Odisha

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, one of the 12 Maoists who were arrested by the Malkangiri police yesterday was found hanging inside a bathroom on the premises of Superintendent of Police (SP) office this morning.

The deceased Maoist has been identified as Soma Kabasi.

“While the police was taking the 12 Maoists to a court, Kabasi sought permission to go to the bathroom but didn’t return after a considerable time. When police broke open the bathroom, he was found hanging. Investigation is on to find out the reason behind his suicide,” said Malkangir SP Jagmohan Meena.

Later, after a post mortem, the body was handed over to family members of Kabasi.

He was involved in the murder of Muya Kabasi of Chandraguda village, informed police.

The Maoists were arrested from their respective jungle dens and houses during joint combing operations in Kalimela, Mathili and Chitrakonda areas yesterday. Most of the arrested members of the outlawed group are said to be hardcore militias.