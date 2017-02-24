Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Arrested IAS Partha Sarathi Mishra sent back to jail

Cuttack: With the completion of two day remand, arrested IAS officer Partha Sarathi Mishra after being produced at Special Vigilance Court here on Thursday was sent back to Choudwar jail.

Earlier reacting to his arrest, he has alleged that some officials have conspired against him and has further claimed that all of his properties owned are ancestral.

It may be noted here that, the Special Vigilance Court on Monday had granted 2-day remand of OSIC MD Partha Sarathi Mishra who was arrested last week.

The State Vigilance had applied for five-day remand on Friday last week after the arrested IAS officer’s bail plea was rejected by the court. However, the two-remand granted had started with effect from Tuesday.

The Special Vigilance Court had also ruled that Mishra’s legal counsel would be present during his grilling by the Vigilance sleuths.

While on raid, Rs 2.14 lakh was seized from Partha Sarathai’s car and subsequently the anti- corruption wing sleuths had also raided his houses, offices and arrested him on Friday last week.

