Arrested BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra shifted to Delhi AIIMS

Cuttack: Former minister and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today after his health condition deteriorated.

Mishra, who was arrested in connection with the Banabira firing case, was lodged in Sohela sub-jail since March 15.

He is reportedly suffering from some kidney-related ailment and was initially admitted at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla for treatment after his arrest.

Later, he was shifted to SCB Hospital on April 24 and undergoing treatment.

Mishra was arrested by Sohela police on March 15 for his alleged involvement in the firing case at Banabira village of Bargarh district in which one person was killed while Labour Minister Sushant Singh’s brother, Subrat Singh had sustained injuries. The incident occurred just ahead of the Bijepur by-poll on February 22.