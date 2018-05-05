Headlines

Arrested BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra shifted to Delhi AIIMS

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jayanarayan Mishra

Cuttack: Former minister and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today after his health condition deteriorated.

Mishra, who was arrested in connection with the Banabira firing case, was lodged in Sohela sub-jail since March 15.

He is reportedly suffering from some kidney-related ailment and was initially admitted at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla for treatment after his arrest.

Later, he was shifted to SCB Hospital on April 24 and undergoing treatment.

Mishra was arrested by Sohela police on March 15 for his alleged involvement in the firing case at Banabira village of Bargarh district in which one person was killed while Labour Minister Sushant Singh’s brother, Subrat Singh had sustained injuries. The incident occurred just ahead of the Bijepur by-poll on February 22.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

mobile phone explodes mobile phone explodes
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes
Usasi Misra Usasi Misra
1.1K
Headlines

Usasi Misra meets DGP, urges to take action against culprits in Derang assault case
Odisha Odisha
1.1K
Headlines

Phase-I of Public Bi-cycle Sharing system to take shape in a 40-km route
To Top