Arrest warrant against woman OAS officer

Bhubaneswar: The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Bhubaneswar on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against a woman OAS officer for failing to depose before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by IAS officer Premananda Khuntia.

The OAS officer had earlier alleged that Khuntia sent obscene pictures and videos on her mobile and lodged a complaint on October 10, 2015, following which the Commissionerate Police arrested Khuntia.

He had later walked out of jail on getting bail. Khuntia, who was elevated to IAS cadre and is serving as Director of Agricultural Marketing, had then filed a `1 crore criminal defamation complaint against the woman, according to sources.