PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Arrest warrant against woman OAS officer

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
OAS officer

Bhubaneswar: The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Bhubaneswar on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against a woman OAS officer for failing to depose before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by IAS officer Premananda Khuntia.

The OAS officer had earlier alleged that Khuntia sent obscene pictures and videos on her mobile and lodged a complaint on October 10, 2015, following which the Commissionerate Police arrested Khuntia.

He had later walked out of jail on getting bail. Khuntia, who was elevated to IAS cadre and is serving as Director of Agricultural Marketing, had then filed a `1 crore criminal defamation complaint against the woman, according to sources.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
750
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
746
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena
IPS reshuffle IPS reshuffle
649
Headlines

Major Reshuffle in Odisha IPS Cadre: Debasis Panigrahi new Odisha Vigilance Director

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top