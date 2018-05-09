Arrest potato wholesalers for excess hoarding: Minister

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to control the gradually shooting up potato price in the State, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Surya Narayan Patro on Wednesday ordered to arrest wholesalers engaged in hoarding or black marketing of potato.

The department issuing a letter has asked supply officials and all district collectors to take necessary measures against potatoes being sold on the black market and arrest wholesalers for violation of the rules under the Essential Commodities Act.

“Stern action would be taken against the wholesale traders if they are found hoarding potatoes beyond the prescribed limit,” Patro said.

The Minister further said the wholesale traders in Cuttack can keep a maximum 500 quintals of potatoes and those in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Puri, Sambalpur and Rourkela, 350 quintals.

Similarly, the limit in the remaining places in the state is 150 quintals, he added.

Besides, specific instructions have been given to collectors of the bordering districts to ensure smooth transport of potato to Odisha from the neighbouring states so that the consumers can get the tuber at a comparatively cheaper rate, the minister pointed out.