Around 84000 nominations filed till date

Bhubaneswar: The filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls has reached on it’s fourth day on Monday. Around 84000 candidates have filed their nomination papers as on date.

As per the officials of State Election Commission (SEC), out of 83,983 nominations filed on Monday, 57,351 are for Ward Member seats while 13,610 are for Sarpanch posts and 11,237 for Panchayat Samiti member posts. Besides, 1785 papers have also been filed for Zilla Parishad (ZP) members posts which would be fought on party symbols.

The highest of 7,318 papers were filed in Balasore district, while the lowest of 515 nomination papers were filed in Jharsuguda district.

Previously, 23,392 candidates had filed their nomination papers on the third day Friday while 9567 candidates had filed their papers on the second day and 6385 nominations were filed on the first day.

The SEC during the upcoming panchayat polls has changed the colour of the ballot papers for the independent candidates for the posts of Ward Member, Sarpanch and Panchayat Samiti member. So also the symbols for contesting in the election has also changed. The most accepted symbol of fish, umbrella, sun, book, and ladder has been replaced with gas cylinder, electric bulb, ceiling fan, apple, banana, jeep and many others.

Same is also in the case of other posts including Ward Member, Zilla Parishad member and Panchayat Samiti member where the symbols has been changed.

However, as per the instruction of the SEC, nomination papers would be filed upto 3 pm of January 17.