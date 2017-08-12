Around 4500 families render homeless in flood-hit Tripura

Agartala: Flash floods due to incessant rain had left at least 4500 families homeless in Tripura, mostly in west Tripura district, on Friday.

Revenue Minister Badal Chowdhury said there were leakages on the dam of Howrah river yesterday, but those were immediately repaired by the district administration. He said the water was flowing above the danger level in Howrah river.

Meteorological Department official Dilip Chandra Saha said 82 mm of rain was recorded between 11.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in the State on Friday. He asserted that 30 mm of downpour was enough to cause waterlogging in Agartala.

District Magistrate of Sipahijala Pradip Chakraborty said that at least 2,500 families were affected due to flood in the district and were sheltered in 60 relief camps opened in the government buildings and relief materials were distributed since yesterday.

Rain-triggered flash floods even submerged the official residences of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and other Ministers. Functioning of government offices was disrupted due to bad weather, even as educational institutions were declared closed. Plying of vehicles on the Assam-Agartala National Highway was disrupted and traffic was diverted at many places in the State.

Meanwhile, the Met Department on Friday has forecast rapid rise in water levels of rivers in Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Sikkim, north Bengal, eastern UP and north Bihar for the next five days.