Around 2.5 quintal stale food seized by CMC at Bali Jatra

Cuttack: To ensure proper hygiene is maintained in preparation and no stale food is served to visitors during the festival, Health Squad of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seized around 2.5 quintals of stale food and destroyed during the ongoing Bali Jatra fair, the week-long mega fair of Cuttack.

The squads have been instructed to conduct raids at food joints at regular intervals.

Officials of the Health Squad of Cuttack Municipal Corporation conducted the raid at various kiosks selling chat, dahibara, thunkapuri and foodstuff, according to sources.

Worth mentioning, the famous Bali Jatra is known for its delicious food like ‘thunka poori’, ‘dahi-bara aludam’  ‘chakuli and mutton kasa’.

A highest of over five lakh visitors had thronged the Bali Jatra on the second day on Sunday.

