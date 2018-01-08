International

Around 160 attempts made each day to access online porn in UK Parliament

Pragativadi News Service
London: An average of 160 requests per day has been made in late 2017 to access porn websites from computers within the Houses of Parliament, Britain’s Press Association (PA) reported on Monday.

A total of 24,473 attempts were made since last June’s general election from devices connected to the parliamentary network, according to data obtained by a PA Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

The fresh revelations come with the British Prime Minister Theresa May still reeling from a wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Westminster following which two members of her Cabinet lose their jobs.

The parliamentary internet network is used by MPs, Lords in the upper house and their staff.

Authorities claim most attempts are not deliberate and point to a decrease in recent years.

Parliament blocked 113,208 attempts in 2016, down from 213,020 the previous year.

“All pornographic websites are blocked by parliament’s computer network,” a parliamentary spokesman told PA.

“The vast majority of ‘attempts’ to access them are not deliberate.

“This data also covers personal devices used when logged on to parliament’s guest Wi-Fi.”

