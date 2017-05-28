Around 1 cr brown sugar seized from Balasore, 1 arrested

Baleswar: In a major crack down, above 1 kg brown sugar has been seized near Arad Bazar Majid of Baleswar on Saturday late night.

The seized brown sugar’s worth is believed to be nearly Rs 1crore. Following this incident a person named Sk Rafik alias Banguru has been detained.

The raid was conducted in a joint operation by State Intelligence and Excise dept and Sadar Excise dept.

From this place Rafik operates his business in various districts of Odisha.

Based upon information the intelligence department followed Rafik. After the squad reached Balasore, immediately they arrested Rafik with huge amount of brown sugar