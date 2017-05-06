Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV launched

New Delhi: Journalist Arnab Goswami’s news channel “Republic TV” launched on Saturday. The channel became the first one in India to be aired live on Star India’s digital platform Hotstar.
“Dear viewers, you’ve supported me over the years & Republic is the result of your faith. I am happy to tell you that Republic TV is a free to air channel. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Northeast to Gujarat, Republic TV is FTA (FREE TO AIR).” Goswami had said a day before.
Goswami kick-started his latest venture with a story about purported conversations between RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and jailed former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, as per sources.
Earlier this month, Republic TV also announced a tie-up with Microsoft as its technology partner and veteran actor Kamal Haasan as the voice of Republic TV for the channel launch.