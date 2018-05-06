Arnab Goswami, 2 others booked for allegedly abetting suicide of interior designer

Mumbai: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others were booked following the death of an interior designer on Saturday for allegedly abetting the suicide.

Goswami and the two others have been booked under Section 306 (abetting suicide) of the Indian Penal Code after police lodged a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the wife of an interior decorator, who allegedly killed himself over non-payment of dues owed to him by the news channel, according to media reports.

The deceased, Anvay Naik, had named three persons in his suicide note – Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX and Nitesh Sarda of Smartworks, alleging that the three had failed to pay him his dues for his services.

His wife told the police that her husband was under financial stress after his dues were not paid by Republic TV, the reports added. The suicide note said that Republic TV owes Rs 83 lakhs to the designer, while IcastX owed dues over Rs 400 lakhs and Nitesh Sarda of Smartworks owes Rs 55 lakhs.

A statement issued by Republic TV late on Saturday said that certain vested interest groups are running a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against Republic TV by exploiting a tragic event, reports added.