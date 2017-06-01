Army releases list of 12 most wanted terrorists in Kashmir Valley

Headlines

New Delhi: Indian Army has released a list of 12 most dreaded terrorists active in the Kashmir Valley.

Army’s hit list comes days after Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Sabzar Ahmed Bhat was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Tral area.

The list carries the names and pictures of the militants along with the areas they are active in and the strikes carried out by them. Names of outfits and the militants’ ranks have also been shared.

The list figures the prominent names like Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) Abu Dujana, Hizbul Mujahideen’s Riyaz Naikoo alias Zubair and Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, as per sources.

Like Burhan Wani, Naikoo too is active on social media and is considered a moderate among the hardline Hizbul terrorists.

