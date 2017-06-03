Army Officer, middleman arrested by CBI in cash-for-transfer case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in connection with an alleged transfer racket at the Army headquarters here in which lakhs of rupees were paid by army officers to manipulate their postings.
The CBI, which registered the case on the basis of intelligence gathered by it, arrested Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni and Gaurav Kohli while an alleged bribe of Rs two lakh was changing hands for transfer of a Bengaluru-based army officer.
The police complaint also names a Brigadier but his name has not been included in the list of accused.
The CBI suspects other senior officers were also involved.
CBI officers say the investigations are still on.