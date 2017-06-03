Latest News Update

Army Officer, middleman arrested by CBI in cash-for-transfer case

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
middleman

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in connection with an alleged transfer racket at the Army headquarters here in which lakhs of rupees were paid by army officers to manipulate their postings.

The CBI, which registered the case on the basis of intelligence gathered by it, arrested Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni and Gaurav Kohli while an alleged bribe of Rs two lakh was changing hands for transfer of a Bengaluru-based army officer.

The police complaint also names a Brigadier but his name has not been included in the list of accused.

The CBI suspects other senior officers were also involved.

CBI officers say the investigations are still on.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
10.9K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.4K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
intensify intensify
2.8K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.9K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
Sarathi Sarathi
1.9K
State at Large

Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang
To Top