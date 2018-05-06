National

Army officer, Cop injured in Gunfight in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: A soldier and a policeman were injured in a gunfight between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

The security forces including police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) surrounded Badigam village following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

“As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired triggering the gunfight,” police sources said.

“The injured RR soldier and a constable have been shifted to a hospital.” Authorities have suspended mobile internet services across south Kashmir.

