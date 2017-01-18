Army Jawans to get modern helmets

New Delhi: For the first time every jawan of the Indian Army will be equipped with a world class helmet, an essential piece of kit that can be the difference between life and death during military operations.
As per sources, the Army has awarded a massive contract to the Kanpur based MKU Industries for manufacturing 1.58 lakh helmets in a deal worth Rs. 170-180 crore and the production of the new helmets is now beginning.
This is possibly the first large scale order of helmets by the Army in more than two decades.
The new helmets will be delivered within three years by MKU Industries, which is a world leader in the manufacture of body armour (bulletproof jackets and helmets) which it exports to armed forces around the world sources said.
These new helmets are designed to bear the impact of 9 mm ammunition fired from a short range. They are also designed to be comfortable and many of them can be integrated with communications devices.
Notably, in March last year, the government signed an ’emergency contract’ to purchase 50,000 new bulletproof jackets from Tata Advanced Materials Limited after a delay of more than 10 years.