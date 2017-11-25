Headlines

Army Jawan’s body with bullet wounds found in J&K’s Shopian

Pragativadi News Service
Army Jawan

Srinagar: In yet another incident of abduction and murder of security forces personnel, a bullet marks body of an army jawan was found in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday morning.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of Sanzan village. The body was found under mysterious conditions in Wuthmulla village of Shopian.

According to sources, Irfan a Territorial Army jawan was posted with the Engineering Regiment of the army at Gurez near the Line of Control.

Irfan had left home last evening in his car and his body was found this morning. The vehicle was also found one kilometre away from the location, sources said.

Following the incident, the police have launched an investigation to track down the culprits.

This is the third incident of murder of security forces personnel in the recent times. In May, Lt Umar Fayaz was killed in the same area after terrorists kidnapped him from a marriage party in Kulgam district. In September, Mohammad Ramzan Parray of the Border Security Force was shot dead by terrorists when he and his family resisted attempts to kidnap him.

