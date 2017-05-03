Headlines

Army Jawan mutilation: Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit summoned

Pragativadi News Service
Abdul Basit

New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit to register strong protest against the mutilation of two jawans by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday.

“Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May 1, 2017 by Pakistan Army personnel,” a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

“It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector. Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control,” the statement said.

India has told Pakistan to take immediate action against those responsible for the despicable act.

