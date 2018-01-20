Army jawan martyred, two civilians killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Srinagar: An Army jawan was martyred and two civilians killed on Saturday in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Poonch and Jammu districts of Jammu & Kashmir, according to sources.

The Army jawan was identified as 23-year-old sepoy Mandeep Singh, a resident of Alampur village in Punjab’s Sangrur.

Nine persons have been killed so far in ceasefire violations over three days, as per reports.

Heavy firing has forced thousands of border residents to flee their homes, while authorities have announced that educational institutions will remain closed for three days along the Line of Control and International Border, sources said.