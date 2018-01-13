Army jawan killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan along LoC

Jammu: An Army jawan was today killed after Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the Army said.

Pakistan Army troops initiated unprovoked firing on Indian posts from across the border in the Sunderbani sector, prompting the Indian troops guarding the LoC to retaliate strongly and effectively, an Army spokesman said.

Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, 22, from Khalane village of Dhule district in Maharashtra, was critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to his injuries. Bhadane is survived by his wife.

The incident comes just days after a BSF head constable was killed after Pakistani forces “sniped” from across the International Border in Samba district.

In retaliation, the BSF destroyed two Pakistani mortar positions. It also foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down a Pakistani intruder along the IB near Nikowal Border Out Post (BoP) in Arnia sector.

An army personnel was also killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on December 31 last year.