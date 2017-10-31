Army to help rebuild bridge at Elphinstone station in Mumbai

Mumbai: A month after 23 people were killed in a stampede at the Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai, the Army will help in building a new foot overbridge. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement after he along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal visited the station on Tuesday.

Goyal said three new railway bridges will be built at some of the busiest stations in Mumbai to avoid another Elphinstone-like tragedy. In a first, the government said the Indian Army will help rebuild the bridge at the busy railway station.

Bridges will be built in cooperation with the Army at Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali by January 31, 2018, Goyal tweeted.

Notably, twenty-three people were killed and 35 others injured in a stampede that broke out in a narrow and crowded foot over bridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations on September 29.