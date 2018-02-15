Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: The Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per sources on Thursday.
Suspicious movements by a group of four to five militants were noticed along LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch during the night.
Alert troops engaged the suspected militants and fired on them and foiled their attempt to cross over the LoC.
A search operation is underway in the area.
Last week, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists targeted an Army camp in Sunjuwan in Jammu in which six soldiers and a civilian were killed.
On Monday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Karan Nagar area in Srinagar. After a 32-hour gun battle, security forces killed the attackers.