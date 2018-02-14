Latest News Update

Army detains Lt Colonel in Jabalpur in honey trap case

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
honey trap case

Jabalpur: The Indian Army’s intelligence wing on Wednesday detained a Lt. Colonel in Jabalpur in connection with a case of honey trap, said sources.

“Army officer of Lt Colonel rank has been detained in Jabalpur over a honey trap case. Officer is working in the Jabalpur workshop and has been detained by the counter intelligence wing of the Army,” the sources said.

The sources further added that the detention was done on the basis of the officer’s suspicious conduct.

“He came under radar after a big amount of money was transferred into his account. The observation is that he leaked documents after receiving the money,” the sources said.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
Indian Railways Indian Railways
887
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
wife kills husband wife kills husband
777
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
To Top