Headlines

Army colonel arrested for raping Lt- Colonel’s daughter

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Army colonel

Shimla: A 56-year-old Army colonel was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping the daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel posted at the Army Training Command in Shimla, according to sources.

The victim was allegedly raped at the colonel’s residence on Monday. She filed a complaint on the same day and the colonel was arrested after preliminary investigations, sources said.

A friend of the officer, present in the residence where the crime took place, has also been accused in the case but is yet to be arrested, according to reports.

The statement of the 21-year-old woman was recorded and a medical examination has been carried out.

Investigations are in progress and the Colonel may be produced in court today.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
12.1K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
9.5K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
Army colonel Army colonel
1.4K
Headlines

After Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar girl’s nude video goes viral

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top