Army colonel arrested for raping Lt- Colonel’s daughter

Shimla: A 56-year-old Army colonel was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping the daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel posted at the Army Training Command in Shimla, according to sources.

The victim was allegedly raped at the colonel’s residence on Monday. She filed a complaint on the same day and the colonel was arrested after preliminary investigations, sources said.

A friend of the officer, present in the residence where the crime took place, has also been accused in the case but is yet to be arrested, according to reports.

The statement of the 21-year-old woman was recorded and a medical examination has been carried out.

Investigations are in progress and the Colonel may be produced in court today.