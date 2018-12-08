Army Chief dismisses DS Hooda’s remark as individual perception

New Delhi: The Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has dismissed DS Hooda’s ‘surgical strikes’ remark as the perception of an individual.

He was commenting on Saturday on the remarks made by former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General (retired) DS Hooda.

Hooda has reportedly said that the surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in 2016 are being overhyped.

Noting that Hooda is one of the main persons involved in the conduct of these operations, the army chief said he respects his words very much. But, added that it was the perception of an individual.

The General said he did not think the matter is overhyped. He said the military operation was important.