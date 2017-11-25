Army chief Bipin Rawat arrives in Puri to pay obeisance at Jagannath Temple

Puri: Indian Army General Bipin Rawat today arrived at Odisha’s Puri along with his family to pay obeisance at Lord Jagannath Temple here.

The Army chief arrived here in a helicopter that landed at Talabania helipad in the district.

As per reports, Rawat and his family will visit Raj Bhavan in Puri town after offering prayers in the 12th century shrine.

Worth mentioning here, General Rawat is the 27th chief of Army staff of the Indian Army who assumed office on December 31, 2016 after the retirement of General Dalbir Singh.