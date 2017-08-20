Army to add more teeth to T-90 battle tanks

New Delhi: The Army is now working on a project to add more teeth to its T-90 main battle tanks by arming them with a third generation missile system, as part of efforts to enhance its strike capability,
Currently, the T-90 tanks are equipped with a laser guided INVAR missile system and the Army has decided to replace them with a third generation gun-launched missile, as per sources.
“As the design of the existing INVAR missile has been maximised, both in terms of range and depth of penetration (DoP), it is imperative to upgrade it to next generation missiles with enhanced capability,” according to a document related to the project.
The Russian-origin T-90 tanks are mainstays of the Indian Army’s offensive formations.
The sources said the third generation missile should achieve a DoP of 800-850 mm and will be capable of hitting targets up to a range of 8 KM in day as well as night.
The missiles, to be fired from the 125mm gun barrels of T-90 tanks, will be able to hit targets by taking pre-flight programmed manoeuvres.
The missiles should be capable of firing against mobile as well as static targets, the sources said.
In a major decision, the defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from American giant Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army which will be its first fleet of attack choppers.