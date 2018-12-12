Armed robbery from hotel in Sundargarh, four held

Sundargarh: Police claimed to have cracked a case of armed robbery from a hotel here, reported on November 11, with the arrest of four persons on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Binod Tete (28), Pradeep Xalxo (25), Chandan Nayak (26), and Xavier Tete (30), were arrested following a complaint lodged by one Ramesh Sahu.

In the complaint, Ramesh stated that armed miscreants barged into his hotel located at Jalda ‘C’ block on November 11 at around 1.45 am. The accused persons then broke open the drawer and made away with Rs. 35,000 cash, three pairs of silver ‘Payal’ and two mobile phones putting him at gunpoint.

On basis of the complaint, police launched a probe and arrested the accused persons. During interrogation, Rs 35,000 in cash, two pistols, two live ammunition, a sharp weapon, and two motorcycles were seized from them.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under Sections 457 and 394 of the IPC and under Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act, the police said.