Armed Robbers kill bride, loot jewellery worth lakhs intercepting a marriage party in UP

Muzaffanagar: In a tragic incident, a group of unidentified armed robbers shot dead a bride and looted jewellery worth lakhs after intercepting a marriage party on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh last night.

The incident occurred near Matore village, under the Dorala police station area, police said on Saturday.

At least five persons including the groom were injured in the attack.

The victims were returning to the district after the wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad district, police sources said.

According to reports, six armed men arrived in two cars and intercepted the marriage party while it was on its way back.

Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers, Senior Superintendant of Police Manjil Saini said.

Jewellery worth lakhs and a car was looted from them and the bride, identified as Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers. She was rushed to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College following the bullet injury, but there she was declared dead.

Police have started a probe into the incident.