Armaan Malik to recreate ‘Dil Me Ho Tum’ song for Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India

Mumbai: Singer Armaan Malik will be recreating a rendition of Dil Me Ho Tum song for Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming flick Cheat India, tweeted analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday.

Emraan Hashmi and Armaan Malik join hands to recreate the melodious chartbuster #DilMeinHoTum for #CheatIndia… The original song [from Vinod Khanna starrer #SatyamevJayate] is recomposed by Rochak Kohli… Song out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/w1hs1Ol3pO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2018



Dil Me Ho Tum song was originally composed by legendary singer Bappi Lahiri for the movie Satyamev Jayate starring Vinod Khanna. The new rendition has been composed by Rochak Kohli and is written by Manoj Muntashir. The song will be released tomorrow.

The Soumik Sen directorial is produced by T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films.

In the film, Emraan will be seen playing a fraud who bends the rule in his favour without any moral obligations or rather dilemma. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the movie also features Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead role.

The film is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year.