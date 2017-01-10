Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff likely to campaign for BJP

New Delhi: Model turned actor Arjun Rampal and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff could be the star campaigners for the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election sources said.
The duo reached the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday and held meetings with party officials.
Meanwhile, over this incident Arjun said, “I am not a politician, not here for politics. I am here to see how I can extend my support to BJP.” While Jackie Shroff hasn’t confirmed the incident yet.
Music composer duo Sajid-Wajid had also recently joined the BJP.
Notably, Rampal was last seen in Kahaani 2 and now is looking forward to the release of ‘Daddy’.