Arjun Kapoor embarks on a journey of ‘Panipat’

Mumbai: Namaste England actor Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming period drama ‘Panipat’.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote- “Embarking on a journey like never before… with Ashutosh sir and our entire team.”

The period drama is based on the third battle of Panipat between the Maratha forces and the invading army of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies – the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Along with Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

According to reports, Arjun will play Maratha commander-in-chief Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Kriti Sanon will play his wife, Parvati Bai.

Hindi litterateur Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for Panipat. It is produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.