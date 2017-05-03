Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”

Bhubaneswar: Recently married Odia film star Arindam Roy is coming up in his post marriage first Odia film ‘Romeo Juliet” with Barsha Priyadarshini.
The movie though has a name matching to English playwright Shakespeare’s play “Romeo Juliet”.
Arindam said that the film would have no link to the original play. “But it will be a love story and people would like it,” said the actor.
Veteran choreographer director Sudhakar Basant is going to direct it. Barsha who had acted last in “Chhati Tale Ding Dong” – that had also Archita Sahoo, Sabyasachi Mishra and Bollywood baddie Shakti kapoor. Shooting for Romeo Juliet starts next week.