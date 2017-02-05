Headlines

Arindam, Anubhav, other actors campaign for Panchayat polls

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: With barely eight days left for the Panchayat polls to begin across Odisha, ruling BJD has intensified its campaign with several Ollywood stars.

 

 

 

 

 

Many Odia actors like Arindam Roy, Sidhant Mohapatra,Anubhav Mohanty, Akash Das Nayak, Kuna Tripathy, Satwaki Mishra and others are campaigning for Panchayat election.

 

 

 

However, BJD dropped comedian Pappu pom pom from the list after his name appeared in several controversies.

The panchayat polls will be held in five phases across the state beginning on February 13.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

4.9K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.8K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
Odia movie Odia movie
3.3K
Entertainment

New upcoming Odia movie “Lucky”
BSNL BSNL
3.1K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
railway budget railway budget
2.8K
Headlines

Centre okays new broad gauge line for Nuapada-Gunupur railway section
To Top