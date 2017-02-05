Arindam, Anubhav, other actors campaign for Panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: With barely eight days left for the Panchayat polls to begin across Odisha, ruling BJD has intensified its campaign with several Ollywood stars.

Many Odia actors like Arindam Roy, Sidhant Mohapatra,Anubhav Mohanty, Akash Das Nayak, Kuna Tripathy, Satwaki Mishra and others are campaigning for Panchayat election.

However, BJD dropped comedian Pappu pom pom from the list after his name appeared in several controversies.

The panchayat polls will be held in five phases across the state beginning on February 13.