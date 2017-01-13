Archita’s “Just Mohabbat” coming soon

Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia Actress Archita Sahu and actor turned legislator Akash Das Nayak are coming up to your nearby theatres next month with their film “Just Mohabbat”. From the name itself, the movie seems to be based on a love story.
Archita is playing the role of a jiddi girl in this romantic comedy and the lead pair is hopeful of giving quite a funny and some heart touching romantic moments to Odia film lovers.
The flick has been directed by SK Muralidharan. Character actor Samaresh Routray, comedian Papu Pom Pom and theatre director Dheera mallick play important roles in this movie. Besides the movie will also see Bengali girl Ankita debuting in Odia films.
The shoot of the film has been completed and the post production work is going on. The cast and crew are hopeful of the film hiting theatres next month when the world would be observing season of love.