AR Rahman revives “Urvasi Urvasi”

Mumbai: After 23 years,Oscar winning music composer and singer AR Rahman has done a re imagination of his hit song Urvasi Urvasi, which was first released in 1994.
In the new version, made for the seventh season of MTV Unplugged, Rahman is joined by Suresh Peters and composer Ranjit Barot.
In December last year, AR Rahman took to Facebook and asked his followers to contribute for rearranging the lyrics of ‘Take it Easy Urvashi’.
After receiving more than 1000 comments on Facebook, AR Rahman picked four best lyrics.
It must be noted that the song Mukabala from Kadhalan, crossed borders and became a national sensation.
Upon release, Kadhalan, a romantic thriller, opened to positive reviews from critics and fans. It stars Prabhudheva, Nagma, Raghuvaran and Vadivelu in pivotal roles.