AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance

Bhubaneswar: In yet another moment of pride for Odisha, AR Rahman has offered Satyajeet Jena an internship after the youngster delivered a spotless performance in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2017 of Zee TV.
Satyajeet performed on a song, Roja. For his spotless act, he received a 99 percent votes from the jury. Having learnt that he is a composer, Rahman asked him to sing one of his compositions. After his performance, he was so impressed that he asked Satyajeet to come to his studio for a week’s internship
For tonight’s episode, the special celebrity guest was none other than Oscar award winner, AR Rahman. Everybody on the sets starting from the contestants to the judges, they were all excited for the celebrated composer’s visit. It is a big deal when you rub shoulders with a phenomenon like Rahmam.
The evening was good as all the kids put in their all to deliver a brilliant performance. The maestro was impressed by everyone as they took him down the memory lane.