Appointment of CBI special director Rakesh Asthana is legal: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today rejected a plea challenging the appointment of senior Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana to the post of CBI special director, saying it cannot question a “unanimous” decision taken by the selection committee and the decision is not illegal.

Once there is consultation, the content of that consultation is beyond the scope of judicial review, though the lack of effective consultation could fall within the scope of judicial review, it said.

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre said the selection committee, which consists of high officials, had discussion with the CBI Director and considered relevant materials before taking the decision.

“In view of the foregoing discussion, we are of the considered opinion that the appointment of Rakesh Asthana Â– Respondent No. 2 herein, to the post of Special Director, CBI does not suffer from any illegality. The writ petition fails and is dismissed,” the bench said.

It said there cannot be any doubt that if the statute provides for consultation with any person before making a recommendation for appointment to any post, the consultation with that person has to be made.